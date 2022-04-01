Traders’ cooperation sought for price fixation

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has asked the traders to fix the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the masses during the month of Ramazan. "The district administration will strictly enforce the officially fixed prices of essential commodities in the federal capital," he said while chairing a meeting with traders held the other day.
