EPA imposes Rs210,000 fines, confiscates 200kg polythene bags

Islamabad: Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has Imposed Rs210, 000 fines on shopkeepers and confiscated up to 200 kg of plastic bags during the ongoing year.
The EPA was determined to make the federal capital a plastic-bag-free city as the regulator authority issued Rs70,000 fine during the month of March, said EPA Deputy Director Sadia Munawar.
Talking to APP on Thursday, she said there were four teams in the field to pay surprise visits to various markets in the capital city and issue penalties to violators. “The EPA strives every nerve to make Islamabad a plastic bags-free city as we seized thousands of plastic bags and imposed fines of Rs 560, 000 to the violators in 2021,” she noted.
S. NO. STATEMENTS1 Yousuf Raza Gillani On Drone Attack And Fight Against...
ISLAMABAD: Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said no need to see the so-called document as it was...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the formulation of an effective strategy to benefit from the...
ISLAMABAD: Amid massive electricity load-shedding up to 10 hours across the country, the government on Thursday...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has termed the next 36 hours important, saying that the political...
ISLAMABAD: The commissioning ceremony of the Pakistan Navy's indigenous fast attack craft missile PNS HAIBAT and the...
Comments