EPA imposes Rs210,000 fines, confiscates 200kg polythene bags

Islamabad: Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has Imposed Rs210, 000 fines on shopkeepers and confiscated up to 200 kg of plastic bags during the ongoing year.

The EPA was determined to make the federal capital a plastic-bag-free city as the regulator authority issued Rs70,000 fine during the month of March, said EPA Deputy Director Sadia Munawar.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she said there were four teams in the field to pay surprise visits to various markets in the capital city and issue penalties to violators. “The EPA strives every nerve to make Islamabad a plastic bags-free city as we seized thousands of plastic bags and imposed fines of Rs 560, 000 to the violators in 2021,” she noted.