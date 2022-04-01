Mother slaughters three kids to take revenge on husband

A representative image.

Islamabad: A mother allegedly slaughtered her three children – a son and two daughters – for taking revenge on her husband and later attempted to commit suicide by cutting her throat but failed.

Two episodes of the same nature have occurred during the last three weeks in Islamabad Capital Territory. The shivering incident took place in House No. 91, Street-4, Farash Town, falling in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station.

The police have arrested the alleged killer and registered the first investigation report (FIR) under murder charges and shifted the bodies of three minors to the hospital.

The alleged killer, identified as Zaiba slaughtered her three kids including 7-year-old Ayan (son), 4-year-old Muskan (daughter), and Noor, 3 (daughter) in a domestic dispute, police said adding she was trying to kill herself with the same knife when some people in the neighbourhood informed the police.

Earlier, the accused Zainab quarrelled with her husband Hadayatullah Khan, who was working with Al-Nafees Hospital as a gardener and hardly earning bread and butter for his family the accused pressurised her husband to increase his income but he expressed his helplessness in this regard and left the house.