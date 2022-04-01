No trust move against PM: Fearing clash between political rivals, intelligence agencies sound high alert

Islamabad:The intelligence agencies, in their alerts, portrayed a terrible picture of a possible clash between the activists of the ruling party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and opposition parties on the day of polling for a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan resulting in a wide disruption in the federal capital.

A strong counter strategy has been proposed from the intelligence agencies to the law enforcement bodies, the sources maintained. The people responsible for keeping order in the capital, initiated formulating a strategy to counter such possibilities of disorder, the sources sitting in a relevant position, said when asked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the activists of PTI in front of the Parliament House on the decisive day of the no-trust move, probably on 3rd April 2022. “Consequently, the other opposition parties including Jimiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazal-ur-Rehman (JUIF) have the capacity to gather a huge number of party activists with Ansaar-ul-Islam force, that could create law and order problems,” the sources indicated and added, “ A strong counter-strategy should be made to avoid the collision.”

A top police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Though the implementation of counter-strategy will be hard to obtain the motive of keeping the peace, because of direct involvement of the ruling party, the law enforcement agencies have decided to overcome the possible clash between the rival political groups,” adding that the course of action would be finalised one day before the no-trust move. It is yet to be decided whether the additional force of Rangers and other paramilitary forces would be called in to assist civil administration or the police would tackle the situation alone, he maintained.

When asked, well-placed sources from the district administration, said that the Red Zone would be separated well before time, and Rangers and other paramilitaries would definitely be called in to provide assistance to the law enforcers if required.