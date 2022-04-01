Two witnesses cross-examined in lynching case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday cross-examined statements of two private witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. Previously, the court had recorded statement of Chief Investigation Officer. The court adjourned the hearing by Friday (today). The court has so far cross-examined statements of 26 prosecution witnesses. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.

Case against ex-SSP: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against former SSP Junaid Arshad by April 11. The NAB has accused former police officer of accumulating wealth worth millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008. Junaid is also facing a case of cybercrime in which the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife.