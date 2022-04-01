Ramazan bazaars become functional

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Ramazan bazaars across the province have become functional and the Punjab government has given Ramazan package of Rs8 billion; he was talking to delegations in his camp office here on Thursday.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government was giving a subsidy of Rs4 billion for supply of subsidised flour to the people. Poultry meat will be available at Rs10 less per kg, eggs at Rs5 per dozen and sugar at Rs10 per kg less in Ramazan bazaars. Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce said that agricultural fair price shops have also been set up in Ramazan bazaars. He said that the best arrangements have been made for the convenience of the consumers in the Ramazan Bazaars during the holy month and these bazaars will be open at 9.00am until Iftar.