Two UC secretaries held

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested Abid Hussain, Secretary Union Council (UC) Arifwala for receiving illegal gratification amounting to Rs5,000. The tainted amount was recovered from the accused. A case was registered against him in Police Station ACE Pakpattan.
ACE also arrested M Ashraf, Secretary UC from Kasur and recovered the tainted amount of Rs10,000 from the accused person which he received from the complainant for registration of a marriage certificate.
