LDA to register property dealers to save citizens from fraud

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to register property dealers and real estate agents to save the citizens from property fraud.

The decision was taken in the third meeting of LDA Governing Body for the year 2022 held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chairman LDA Naeem-ul-Haq here on Thursday. The LDA Governing Body approved a mechanism to prevent fraud and counterfeiting of real estate agents of LDA schemes and made SOPs of registration of property dealers and real estate agents with LDA.

The meeting also decided to give a basic salary (Rs12,000) to the LDA employees as Eid allowance. The meeting also approved Joint Venture Regulations LDA 2022 and digitisation and automation of LDA. The meeting reorganised the Plot Auction Committee and approved the inclusion of a member of the Governing Body in the Auction Committee.

It was decided at the meeting that the master plan 2050 would be handed over to the scrutiny committee and after issuing public notice, it would be re-submitted to the Governing Body. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairman Wasa Sh Imtiaz Mehmood, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Engineer Amir Qureshi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Additional DG (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir, Additional DG Housing Qadeer Ahmed Bajwa and Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi.