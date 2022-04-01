Man shot dead by son, nephew

LAHORE: A man was murdered by his son and a nephew in the Sattukatla area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Riasat Ali. The victim’s son Moazam and his paternal cousin Zain had fired three shots in the head of the victim. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Man injured: A man was stabbed and wounded by his brother-in-laws in Ludhar village on Thursday. The victim Adnan and his wife were contesting in the court for children’s custody. The accused Sadam and Ali made their forced entry into the house of their brother-in-law and stabbed and wounded him. The injured was admitted to hospital.

Robber: Police arrested a robber who fired three shots at a civilian on resistance in the Ghaziabad area on Thursday. Two robbers on a motorcycle snatched rings and a watch from a family at gunpoint. The robbers later attacked another civilian and fired three shots at him on resistance. Responding to 15 calls, police arrested an injured robber and shifted him to a hospital for treatment. The arrested robber identified as Zaheer was involved in 58 cases.

Newborn found: A newborn was recovered from the roof of a house in Faisal Town on Thursday. A citizen Muzammil informed the police that he heard the sound of crying baby. He went to the roof of the house and found a newborn there. On being informed, the police reached the spot and shifted the baby to the hospital and started investigation.

13 die in accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,115 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,138 were injured. Out of this, 667 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 471 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.