Eager fundamentalists

Mob lynching and killing people on allegations of blasphemy have become a norm in our society. Such cases need attention beyond the normal practices of arrest and punishment. Recently, a female seminary teacher was murdered by three students in D I Khan over allegations of blasphemy. One cannot help but ask: who is teaching this hatred, intolerance, and violence? And what is our government doing about it? Killing someone is a brazen violation of his/her fundamental human rights. Perhaps, the human rights ministry should initiate an investigation regarding such murders. Such incidents also reveal people’s indifference to the country’s law and judiciary. If individuals started taking the law into their hands, there will only be chaos.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu