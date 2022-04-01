They need a voice

This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam (March 26). Students are an important section of society, especially in Pakistan which has a large population of young people.
The government must promote student unions in education institutions to ensure that students’ problems are addressed and all students have a peaceful learning experience.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
