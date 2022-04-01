Old school

Everything changes with the passage of time. New ways and ideas are introduced according to the need of the hour. Unfortunately, in schools in Pakistan such progress is a distant dream. We still have an outdated curriculum, which fails to prepare the next generation for the modern age. The rest of the world is ahead of Pakistan in almost all fields.

The ways of teaching in public-sector schools are particularly disturbing. The government should restructure curriculums in schools according to today’s needs and should start teacher training programmes. This will benefit both teachers and students.

Muhammad Mohsin

Okara