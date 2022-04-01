The fault with our politics

The ‘land of pure’ has become an epitome of never-ending chaos, exploitation and corruption. Clearly, the political system that prevails here will not change anytime soon, even though it is aggravating the country’s crises. The current drama is a result of claims that the PTI government has failed to deliver what it promised. There is no doubt that Imran Khan’s government has proved to be criminally incompetent and unsuccessful in bringing about any real change in the country, yet it is also true that most of the problems we face stem from the failed policies of the previous regimes.

While Imran Khan’s ouster will only worsen the situation, it must be said that, like others, he has exploited his popularity. He made people believe that he could rid them of the problems they have been facing for decades. However, he failed because he relied heavily on ‘electables’. The consequences of such decisions are not surprising. Unfortunately, our leaders have themselves weakened the democratic system of the country. They take every opportunity to derail a sitting government so it cannot perform well. It would have been much better if the current government had been allowed to complete its five-year term. We can only hope that sanity will prevail among the political parties, and they will commit no more blunders that may drive the state into more turmoil.

Tariq Memood Khalid

Sargodha