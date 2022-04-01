Plastic problems

There is no doubt that it is almost impossible for a country to impose a complete ban on plastic bags when they are used in such large quantities and so regularly. Yet, something must be done to curb the use of plastic bags as they are catastrophic for the world.
First, people should be made aware of the hazards of these bags and should be encouraged to use alternatives such as bio-degradable plastic or cloth bags. Moreover, the government could also make plastic bags more expensive to discourage people from using them.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi
