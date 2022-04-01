Overreacting

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage in full view of the audience was completely uncalled for. While one understands the reason for the outburst and agrees that a person’s illness is no joking matter, the matter could have been dealt with more appropriately.
People must be more tolerant towards each other, especially on such things which can be handled with words. Discussions and negotiations are the right approach to settle anything and everything.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
Mob lynching and killing people on allegations of blasphemy have become a norm in our society. Such cases need...
The murder of a young teacher in a seminary in D I Khan on the allegations of blasphemy based on a dream is...
This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam . Students are an important section of society,...
Everything changes with the passage of time. New ways and ideas are introduced according to the need of the hour....
The ‘land of pure’ has become an epitome of never-ending chaos, exploitation and corruption. Clearly, the...
There is no doubt that it is almost impossible for a country to impose a complete ban on plastic bags when they are...
Comments