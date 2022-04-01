Overreacting

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage in full view of the audience was completely uncalled for. While one understands the reason for the outburst and agrees that a person’s illness is no joking matter, the matter could have been dealt with more appropriately.

People must be more tolerant towards each other, especially on such things which can be handled with words. Discussions and negotiations are the right approach to settle anything and everything.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada