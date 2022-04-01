Despairing citizens

It is unfortunate that despite the turmoil in our country, people are unable to understand that all political stakeholders are opportunists. Not one has any consideration for people’s sentiments. Politics is not about give and take or bargaining for power. It should aim to seek the fulfilment of people’s needs. The current state of affairs will harm the country. Our history is replete with examples of people who have tried to bring Pakistan on track, only to be pulled back by those with vested interests.

It seems as though Pakistan has never really gotten rid of colonialism. In fact, it has worsened, because in the past you could fight and speak against an open enemy – now the enemy is more insidious. Also, now you cannot speak freely because immediately the country will face economic sanctions. Unfortunately, the fate of this country is in the hand of some selfish people and we can do nothing about it.

Bilal Rasheed Malik

Islamabad