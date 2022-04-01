The ongoing matter of the no-confidence motion has shown how most politicians seek only to fulfil their political goals. They are not concerned with the implementation of the principles and policies touted in their high-sounding manifestos, and would readily compromise people’s wellbeing for power.

Whoever ascends to power in this country not only aims to defeat his/her opponents but also cherishes the luxuries that power brings. Instead of uplifting the country’s poor, politicians engage in strategic manipulation. The recent nomination of Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of Punjab for the sake of securing numbers in parliament raises a question upon the prime minister’s credibility and promises in his previous speeches.

Mujeeb Rehman Jatoi

Islamabad