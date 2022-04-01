Lucky Cement unveils solar project

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited and Reon Energy on Thursday announced a 34MW captive solar power project with a 5.589MWh Reflex energy storage, saying the project would improve Lucky Cement plant’s efficiency while supporting in curtailing carbon emissions.

The solar project is expected to produce approximately 48GWh (Gigawatt hours) annually.

The output energy would be used on-site resulting in substantial savings for the company in cost of energy, and would also cut around 29,569 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually, the announcement said.

The project is set to be installed at Lucky Cement’s Pezu plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking of the project, Noman Hasan, executive director at Lucky Cement, said the advancement would enhance their plant’s efficiency and also support in curtailing carbon emissions.“Considering the global environmental challenges, it is important to invest in such technologies, especially on the industrial level.”

Lucky Cement Limited became third company in the country to install Reflex energy storage. The project is expected to improve overall generation efficiency by shutting down 20MW of fossil fuel generation during daytime, whilst keeping critical spinning reserve intact.