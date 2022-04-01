Gold up Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs150 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs131,350 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs128 to Rs112,611. In the international market, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,931 per ounce.
Silver rates rose by Rs20 to Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs17.15 to Rs1,303.15.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
