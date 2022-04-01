‘Lack of connectivity hampering Pak-Tajik trade’

KARACHI: Tajik ambassador Ismatullo Nasredin on Thursday said a lack of connectivity between Pakistan and Tajikistan was hindering the two countries from improving trade ties.

Speaking to a meeting held at Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), the envoy identified issues causing limited trade volume between the two countries.

“Despite being geographically close to each other and having huge potential to improve trade and economic, trade volume remains very limited due to lack of connectivity,” he said.

“We have Tajik businessmen who are interested in doing business with Pakistani counterparts, but this is not happening due to lack of information about each other”, he added.

He stressed on direct flights between Pakistan and Tajikistan, which could reduce travel time to just ‘one hour and twenty minutes’ from 22 hours. “Currently, the travelers take connecting flights either from Dubai or Istanbul to reach Dushanbe.”

The ambassador informed he would be holding a meeting with Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority next week, and would also discuss the issue with Tajik Civil Aviation Authority.

He further mentioned that the two countries shared good political relations, security, economic, and cultural cooperation. But, “there are a lot of problems that we both need to overcome.”

Commenting on declining trade volume between the two countries, the envoy stated that the peak time was 2013 when the bilateral trade had touched $94 million.”It has been constantly declining since then and dropped to US$25 million in 2020.”

He said in addition to 22 documents signed during last year’s Tajikistan President’s visit to Pakistan in June and Pakistan PM’s visit to Tajikistan in September, a total of 77 bilateral documents had been signed by both countries during the last 30 years.

More than 50 documents were related to economic field, and only 10 percent of the documents remained effective, while the rest 90 percent were on papers only, he lamented.

The ambassador said for the landlocked Tajikistan, Karachi Port was ideal for trade as it’s just 2200 kilometers away from Dushanbe.