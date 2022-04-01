March tax revenue down 4.8pc as political crisis bites

ISLAMABAD: Tax revenues dropped 4.8 percent to Rs575 billion in March against the monthly collection target of Rs604 billion, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) data showed on Thursday, as a bruising political crisis took its toll.

Official sources told The News that the FBR tax collection fell short of Rs 29 billion in the outgoing month of March 2022.

“A fall in imports has created problems for tax collection machinery to net the desired tax collection target,” a source said. “If the trend continues in the remaining quarter (April-June) period then tax collection target of Rs6.1 trillion will be difficult to achieve.”

However, when contacted, the FBR’s spokesman said that the revenue authority is set to achieve its collection target of Rs6.1 trillion for the current fiscal year.

A statement issued by the FBR’ stated that the tax authority had collected net revenue of Rs4,382 billion during July, 2021 to March, 2022 of current Financial Year 2021-22, “which has exceeded the target by Rs 247 billion”.

“This represents a growth of about 29.1 percent over the collection of Rs3,394 billion during the same period, last year,” the statement said. “The net collection for the month of March, 2022 realized Rs575 billion representing an increase of 20.5 percent over Rs477 billion collected in March, 2021.”

On the other hand, the gross collections increased from Rs3,577 billion during July, 2020 to March, 2021 to Rs4,611 billion in July, 2021 to March, 2022 period, “showing an increase of 28.9 percent”.

Likewise, the amount of refunds disbursed during March, 2022 was Rs31.9 billion while in March, 2021 the refunds disbursed were Rs26.3 billion, registering an increase of 21.3 percent.

Similarly, refunds worth Rs229 billion have been disbursed during July, 2021 to March, 2022 compared to Rs183 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 25.0 percent.

“The ongoing unprecedented and constant growth trajectory in revenue collection has been achieved despite massive tax relief given by the government on various essential items to common man,” the statement said.

“For the first time ever in the country’s history, sales tax on all POL products has been reduced to zero which cost Rs45 billion in March, 2022 (to the FBR).”

The statement said the revenue impact of sales tax exemptions provided to fertilizers, pesticides, tractors, vehicles, and oil and ghee come to Rs18 billion per month. “Similarly, zero rating on pharmaceutical products has cost FBR Rs10 billion in sales tax during the month of March, 2022.”

These relief measures have impacted revenue collection by approximately Rs73 billion during the month of March, 2022.

“Furthermore, the political uncertainty and import compression also negatively impacted revenue collection during March,” the statement added.