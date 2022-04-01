Kharif water shortage projections yet to be finalised

ISLAMABAD: The Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) could not finalise water shortage projections for Kharif season and decided to work them out after agreeing on 28 percent losses on Indus River, sources said.

As per initial estimates, early Kharif shortages were anticipated around 22 percent and late Kharif around 6 percent, but with the adoption of early Kharif losses at 28 percent, the projected shortages are liable to be reduced further, and to this effect IRSA would later calculate the water shortage projections after reworking the corresponding provincial shares.

During the meeting, the committee rejected the demand of Sindh for water

distribution during Kharif season from April 1 to September 30 on para-2 of IRSA Act and decided that water would be distributed under three-tier formula saying Sindh had already moved the CCI (Council of Common Interests) for para-2 implementation and till CCI decision there would be no change in water distribution, a senior official of one of the provincial irrigation departments, who was part of the meeting, told The News.

“Sindh also asked for no dip in water flows this time in Kharif season,” he added.

However, he further said, in the stormy session the Member KPK and Member Federal walked out of the meeting over the ‘unparliamentarily’ language used by Sindh chief engineer. The Chairman IRSA went out and persuaded them to re-join the meeting and both members of IRSA came back, the official added.

“Sindh in the meeting came up with 40 percent losses, but Punjab 10 percent. However, after a hot discussion among the participants of the meeting, the committee agreed on 28 percent losses.

Punjab also objected to the water withdrawals data of Sindh with questionable high losses. Punjab asked IRSA to hold joint discharge measurements to ascertain the actual losses. The committee accepted the demand of Punjab.”

Joint Discharge Measurements (JDMs) will be conducted by PID Punjab & Sindh Provinces, the official said.

A Met office representative, the official said, rang alarm bells and said 15-20 percent less snow piled up in catchment areas of Indus, which was why the water flows were not increasing despite the fact that temperature had risen. “In April and May, water crisis will hit the country mainly because of less snow in the catchment area of the Indus,” the source said, quoting the Met official.

To a question the official said that Sindh was being provided 29,000 cusces per day and Punjab 43,000 cusecs and KPK 3,100 cusecs.

“Balochistan is getting zero water supply as its annual canal closure will last till April 30,” the official added.