Dry forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. Thursday's highest temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 21.5°C.
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested Abid Hussain, Secretary Union Council Arifwala for...
LAHORE:A PMLN MPA tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against unannounced outages of electricity across the...
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,115 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
LAHORE:Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal has given the charge of acting...
LAHORE:Punjab IG has said lady police officers will ensure full support to the oppressed women. He expressed these...
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of History and Pakistan Studies organised concluding ceremony of national...
Comments