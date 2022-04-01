 
Friday April 01, 2022
Lahore

Dry forecast

By Our Correspondent
April 01, 2022

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. Thursday's highest temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 21.5°C.

