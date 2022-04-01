Two UC secretaries held

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested Abid Hussain, Secretary Union Council (UC) Arifwala for receiving illegal gratification amounting to Rs5,000. The tainted amount was recovered from the accused. A case was registered against him in Police Station ACE Pakpattan.
ACE also arrested M Ashraf, Secretary UC from Kasur and recovered the tainted amount of Rs10,000 from the accused person which he received from the complainant for registration of a marriage certificate.
LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather...
LAHORE:A PMLN MPA tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against unannounced outages of electricity across the...
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,115 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
LAHORE:Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal has given the charge of acting...
LAHORE:Punjab IG has said lady police officers will ensure full support to the oppressed women. He expressed these...
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of History and Pakistan Studies organised concluding ceremony of national...
