Resolution in PA against unannounced power outages

LAHORE:A PMLN MPA tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against unannounced outages of electricity across the province.

The resolution was tabled by PMLN MPA Sadia Taimoor in the assembly here Thursday. It stated that 12-hour outages were taking place in urban and rural areas. “With the increase in the intensity of heat, outages had also increased. Citizens are suffering due to unannounced power outages,” she added. The resolution called for an immediate end to unannounced power outages in the province.