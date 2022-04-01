Resolution in PA against unannounced power outages

LAHORE:A PMLN MPA tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against unannounced outages of electricity across the province.
The resolution was tabled by PMLN MPA Sadia Taimoor in the assembly here Thursday. It stated that 12-hour outages were taking place in urban and rural areas. “With the increase in the intensity of heat, outages had also increased. Citizens are suffering due to unannounced power outages,” she added. The resolution called for an immediate end to unannounced power outages in the province.
LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested Abid Hussain, Secretary Union Council Arifwala for...
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,115 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
LAHORE:Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal has given the charge of acting...
LAHORE:Punjab IG has said lady police officers will ensure full support to the oppressed women. He expressed these...
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of History and Pakistan Studies organised concluding ceremony of national...
Comments