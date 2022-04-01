13 die in accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,115 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,138 were injured. Out of this, 667 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 471 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested Abid Hussain, Secretary Union Council Arifwala for...
LAHORE:A PMLN MPA tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against unannounced outages of electricity across the...
LAHORE:Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal has given the charge of acting...
LAHORE:Punjab IG has said lady police officers will ensure full support to the oppressed women. He expressed these...
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of History and Pakistan Studies organised concluding ceremony of national...
Comments