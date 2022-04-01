 
Friday April 01, 2022
Lahore

13 die in accidents

By Our Correspondent
April 01, 2022

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,115 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,138 were injured. Out of this, 667 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 471 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

