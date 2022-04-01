Asma Taj acting principal of SIMS Nursing College

LAHORE:Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal has given the charge of acting Principal College of Nursing, SIMS/Services Hospital, to Ms Asma Taj for which formal office orders have been issued. Expressing her views, Asma Taj said the mission of SIMS, Services Hospital and Nursing College is to promote quality healthcare/medical education and training. She said a schedule has been set up to impart lectures on seasonal and infectious diseases along with education in order to improve the skills of nursing students so that they can be aware of diseases, prevention and modern methods of treatment.