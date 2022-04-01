‘Female cops to support oppressed women’

LAHORE:Punjab IG has said lady police officers will ensure full support to the oppressed women. He expressed these views while participating as a special guest in a passing out parade of recruitment course at Police Training College Sihala on Thursday.

He said lady officers in Punjab police are being provided equal opportunities to work alongside men. As many as 226 lady personnel and 600 male personnel participated in the passing out parade. The passed out personnel saluted the IG. Commandant Police Training College Sihala said during the training, the personnel have been imparted excellent training consisting of nine months as per the requirements of modern policing. He said during the course, the personnel have been trained to counter any untoward situation along with weapons handling and filed duty.

He said Police College Sihala has so far provided professional training to more than 96,000 officers and personnel. The IG distributed prizes to personnel who showed extraordinary performance during the training.

Man found dead: A man was found dead in the limits of Old Anarkali police on Thursday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.