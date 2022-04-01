Modern trends in teaching history discussed

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of History and Pakistan Studies organised concluding ceremony of national workshop on “Emerging Trends in Teaching History and Writing History”.

The workshop was attended by historians from 20 Pakistani universities. Around three academic sessions were held in the workshop where dignitaries from all over the country came up with suggestions while discussing the modern trends in promoting history, writing and teaching history. At the workshop, historians unanimously passed a resolution for the establishment of Pakistan History Council and formed a four-member committee headed by PU Department of History & Pakistan Studies Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain.

The committee consisting of Dr Rizwanullah Kokab from Government College University Faisalabad, Dr Moeez Khan from University of Karachi and Dr Fakhar Bilal from Quaid-e-Azam University will decide the ToRs, rules and regulations.

It was also decided at the workshop that meetings of national historians would be held on a regular basis from the platform of the proposed council. On the 75th anniversary of the foundation of Pakistan, a special document will be prepared which will include dissertations of people from different universities and colleges. The participants lauded the efforts of Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies for organising a fruitful workshop.