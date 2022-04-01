UHE approves six new BS degree programmes

LAHORE:University of Home Economics (UHE) Syndicate Thursday approved six new BS Honors degree programmes along with three associate degrees and 10 diploma courses.

The meeting chaired by the UHE Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanwal Ameen approved admissions in six new BS Honors degrees, three associate degrees and 10 diploma courses on the recommendation of the Academic Council. The university will offer admissions in BS Hon Social Entrepreneurship, Visual Communication Design, Ceramics and Sculpture, Fine Arts, Social Work and Digital Media. The syndicate approved admissions in Associate Degree in Music, Associate Degree in Home Economics and Associate Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management. The Syndicate approved admissions in Diploma programmes in Traditional Arts, Digital Art, Drawing, Landscaping, Data Science, E-Commerce, Data Management and Curriculum, whereas, PGD in Early Childhood Education, PGC in Speech & Language Pathology and PGD in Counselling was also approved. The university will also offer two certificate courses, including a certificate course in Business Communication Skills and Academic Writing Skills. On the recommendation of the Academic Council, the Syndicate added two general courses for undergraduate programmes, including Macronutrients in Human Nutrition, Punjabi Language and Literature.

UET: The students of UET have won second prize in the Edotco Infrastructure Design Competition 2021. According to a press release, the competition was organised by the University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) together with Edotco Group Sdn Bhd (edotco). The requirement was to design the telecommunications infrastructure/tower and was open to architecture/engineering students (Undergraduate and Masters) from universities in Asia. As many as 25 universities from different parts of Asia participated in the competition. UET team Pakistan secured second position, winning a prize of USD 1,500. Team Cambodia won first prize and Team Bangladesh won third prize. UET team was comprised of Abdullah Saeed, Noor ul-Huda and Hanzala Naeem of Department of Architecture and Muhammad Ahmad of Department of Civil Engineering. UET VC Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar congratulated the team.

results: Punjab University Examinations Department declared the results of various examinations on Thursday. According to details, these exams include MA Islamic Studies Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021 and LLB (5-year) Part-I & II Annual Examination 2021.

exam schedule: Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for LLB (5-years) Part-I, II, III, IV and V supplementary examinations 2021. According to details, late college candidates were informed that admission forms would be submitted online only and no admission form would be accepted by hand or by post. The last date for receipt of online admission forms for the exams with single fee is April 15, 2022.