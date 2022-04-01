Medical graduates asked to make human service mission

LAHORE:The first convocation of College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS) affiliated with King Edward Medical University (KEMU) was held here on Thursday.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was the chief guest. Addressing the participants of the convocation, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal congratulated Prof Zahid Kamal Siddiqui, Principal COAVS, and students and appreciated endeavour of the College of Ophthalmology for providing quality eye-care services throughout the province.

The vice-chancellor said Yousuf Saleem, Civil Judge, spoke about hope who himself is the greatest example of hope. The graduates should respect the parents and teacher and serve ailing humanity as their mission, he said.

Pakistan's first civil judge, Yousuf Saleem, who has visual challenges, a most talented and position holder judicial officer, was the guest of honor. Yousaf Saleem said that one should use all ways to cure the patients and restore their sight. In cases where complete cure is not possible, the patient should be encouraged with a ray of hope. He said that persons with vision impairment and other disabilities can get education, adopt respectable ways of earning and contribute to the society with full potential.

Former Principal College of Ophthalmology Professor Asad Aslam Khan congratulated everyone on that day of great achievement and shared moments when foundation of college was laid to combat blindness in the country. He shared that comprehensive eye care cell started its working in one room and now college is continuing its services across the province. He guided students to remain sincere with their patients and respectful to their seniors to sustain their success.

Principal College of Ophthalmology Professor Zahid Kamal Siddiqui said, “I pay tribute to all of you on this auspicious day. I am grateful to Prof Khalid Masood Gondal for his continuous support for academic activities along with developmental works.”

At the ceremony, 60 students with outstanding academic performance were awarded gold medals. Three distinguished gold medals – Asad Aslam Khan Gold Medal for Optometry, Sohail Sarwar Gold Medal for Ophthalmic Technology and Zahid Kamal Siddiqui Gold Medal for Orthotics – were also launched on the occasion.