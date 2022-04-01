More Hunargah centres to be set up: Perveen Sarwar

LAHORE:Around 100 girls have completed their training at Hunargah Centre established by the wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar in collaboration with Tevta at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

Speaking at a ceremony on Thursday Begum Perveen Sarwar also announced setting up HunarGah centres in other educational institutions of Punjab. LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Head of Hunargah LCWU Yasmin Maan and representatives of Tevta were also present on the occasion.

Perveen Sarwar said that more than 100 Hunargah centres were working in Lahore and other cities of Punjab. “We have so far provided free training in various fields including beautician, sewing and other skills to 22,000 women in these centers”. Hunargah centers are also functioning in all the jails of Punjab and now we have decided to set up Hunargah centres in other cities of Punjab. Moreover, a Hunargah centre is also being set up for transgender community. In these centers, free courses would be offered to girls including students so that they can also get employment. She informed that among these 100 trainees, there were daughters of two security guards of the university and a female security guard who took evening classes at HunarGah centre. Prof Dr Bushra Mirza thanked Begum Perveen Sarwar and TEVTA for empowering women through HunarGah centres.

2m students to feature in Electronic World Marketing Summit in Nov: About two million students from all across the country will participate in world’s biggest Electronic World Marketing Summit (EWMS) that is going to be held in November this year under the auspices of Kotler Impact Inc. This was stated by GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Kotler Impact CEO Dr Fahim Kibria at a joint press conference at the university’s main campus here on Thursday.

They said Kotler Impact Inc, a strategic marketing community named after Prof Philip Kotler, has established partnership with the Government College University in Pakistan to distribute two million tickets gratis to the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Asghar Zaidi said that each ticket costs $100 but they were being provided free of cost to Pakistan students for their training in modern marketing in the current context, especially in design mindset, modelling, product development and market segmentation. He said global company EWMS has been organising marketing summit in many countries since 2010.

Prof Zaidi also announced that they are establishing Kotler-i Business School (KiBS) at the GCU, which will be the first of its type in Pakistan. He added that the school would collaborate with the local and national industry and would prepare its students according to the needs of the industry. Dr Fahim Kibria said last year more than 42 million people from more than 100 countries participated in Electronic World Marketing Summit 2021, and this year they are planning to engage more than 50 million people.