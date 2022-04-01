Issuance of CNICs to transgenders stressed

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar have demanded Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) for transgender people.

The first step to recognise a man or a woman as a citizen is to issue him or her an identity card which transgender people find impossible to get. On International Transgender Day of Visibility, South Asia Partnership Pakistan under the theme of Democracy and Empowered Women (JAZBA Programme) organised a multi-stakeholder roundtable consultation at Alhamra here on Thursday. Zanaya Chaudhry, a transgender people’s representative, shared her experiences of how she went to various offices of Nadra to get identity cards for her community but the office staff denied her everywhere.

“The staffers of the department concerned are not aware of the Transgender Protection Act. This should be made clear to each and every public office holder,” Chaudhry emphasised. The Supreme Court of Pakistan recognised transgender people as a separate gender, on the basis of which the Constitution was amended and a law was enacted in 2018.

Mehlab, a rights activist, said the law on transgender people does not mention punishment for injustice and exploitation of transgender people. “We should raise our voice in this regard and it should be included in the law,” she said.

Nadeem Ashraf, member Punjab National Commission for Human Rights, said steps were being taken against abuses of transgender people and injustices to them. “We are making sure that the perpetrators are punished. It is a fact that this community is facing difficulties. Very soon we will create a forum that will take up these issues and solve the problems,” he said.

Sharjeel Ahmed, National Manager South Asia Partnership Pakistan, said transgender people do not get employment opportunities and are sexually abused and not allowed to move forward or grow in all aspects of life.

“From 2015 to 2022, 519 transgender people were sexually assaulted or killed in Pakistan. Other issues include lack of access to education, healthcare, and lack of access to basic human rights. There is no support structure for them to ensure that their problems are solved. If we are to involve this group in the development process, we need to reform and improve the education system and make room for them. They should have all the rights that every human being enjoys,” he said.

Punjab Social Welfare Department representative said the department has prepared an action plan for the welfare of transgender people. The in-charge of social protection unit said that the government has allocated funds for social protection of transgender people but first they need to be recognised as citizens of this country and be given CNICs. Other speakers were Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine, South Asia Partnership Pakistan Executive Director Muhammad Tahseen and HomeNet Pakistan Executive Director Ume Laila.

Meanwhile, in a statement Women’s Action Forum has voiced concern over violence against transgender in Pakistan. It said in the last two years, 70 transgender people were killed in KP alone. The Women’s Action Forum statement said, “As victims of a deep rooted social and moral bias, transgender are among the most marginalised communities. Vulnerable to multiple forms of violence that ranges from rape, trafficking and abandonment by families to public insult and humiliation by society and neglect by state institutions that treat them as less than human and hold them responsible for violence they suffer.”