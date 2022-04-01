Three killed as tractor-trolley hits bike

LAHORE:Three youths were killed in a traffic accident in the Mughalpura area on Thursday. The victims were between 18 and 20 years of age. Two victims were the residents of Mozang and the third one hailed from Anarkali. One of the three victims was identified as Faizan. According to police, the three motorcyclists were on their way to Mughalpura Bridge on a bike when a tractor-trolley laden with iron bars collided head-on with them, killing them on the spot. The accused driver escaped leaving his vehicle there. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue and impounded the tractor-trolley.
