PM Imran Khan ready to sacrifice everything for country: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said Imran Khan is ready to sacrifice everything for integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The minister said this while inaugurating Sehat Card for residents of Sargodha Division on Thursday, completing provision of free health insurance for each and every family in the province.

With Sargodha Division inclusion, more than 30 million families across the province will be able to get free health insurance to the tune of Rs1 million per annum. The launching ceremony of the card was organised at Sargodha University.

She said, “Imran Khan is ready to sacrifice everything for integrity and sovereignty of the country. Those who plundered country’s wealth are lecturing people today. Pakistanis are brave people and they cannot be subjugated. The people of Pakistan stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan. I wonder how those who sold their loyalty will face people. We stand by Imran Khan till our last breath.”

The minister said that 100pc population of Punjab will now be able to benefit from the Sehat Card. Last year, she added, the cabinet approved this programme for the entire province.

The health minister said, “So far 813 public and private hospitals have been empaneled with the Sehat Card and more than 81,000 beds are available. Over one million families have availed free health insurance from this card. Every day, on average 5,880 people receive free medical treatment through the card. So far 175,000 people have received free renal treatment through this card. Just over 135,000 patients availed free cataract treatment and 27,000 people have received cardiac treatment. The card is being widely used for free deliveries. The dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for free healthcare was realised today. After Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the true leader who always thinks of a common man. He always says he has to invest in his people and the foremost investment for people is on health. The Sehat Card has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in hospitals. Now every family in Punjab can avail health insurance up to Rs1 million.”

The minister thanked Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary and his team for making this huge project a success by working day and night.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the card was the beginning of a journey to develop a just and equal society. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is forthright person and he is not dishonest like many other politicians.