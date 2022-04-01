 
April 01, 2022
Rangers return recovered valuables to owners

By APP
April 01, 2022

The Sindh Rangers held an event at the Rangers Anti- Terrorist Wing to return recovered valuables to their owners. According to a press release issued on Thursday, the valuables, including 10 motorbikes, a vehicle and 301 mobile phones, which were recovered during operations in different areas of the city, were handed over to the owners after the completion of legal formalities. The owners appreciated the services of the Rangers in Karachi.

