Ramazan timings for schools in Sindh

The School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) announced on Thursday Ramazan timings for all public and private schools in the city.
The morning shift for the primary schools, which operate in two shifts, would start on 7:30am and end at 11:30am. The second shift would start at 11:45am and end at 2:45pm. Likewise, single-shift secondary and higher secondary schools would start at 7:30am and end at 11:30am, according to the notification issued by the department.
However, the double-shift secondary and higher secondary schools would start at 7:30am till 11:30am, and the second would start at 10:45am and end at 1:15pm. For the higher secondary and elementary schools which operate in two shifts, the first shift would start at 8am till 1pm, and the second shift would start at 8am till 12 noon from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. The evening shift of the higher secondary and elementary schools would start at 2:30pm and end at 5:45pm; however, the classes would end at 5pm on Fridays.
