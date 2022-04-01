‘PSP managed to get 525 of 550 missing Muhajir persons recovered

Expressing his disapproval of the agreement that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) inked with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz a day earlier, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that the MQM-P even did not know the actual number of missing persons belonging to the Muhajir community.

“The MQM-P entered into an agreement with the PPP to sell the Muhajir community. It is an ‘on sale’ party that is sincere to no one,” said Kamal, while addressing a meeting of all the district office bearers of Karachi at the Pakistan House, the PSP secretariat.

Sharing the ‘actual’ numbers, Kamal claimed that of the 550 missing persons of the Muhajir community, the PSP got 525 recovered due to its untiring efforts through peaceful means. “The PSP will also get the remaining 25 missing Muhajirs recovered.”

“When we were getting the missing Muhajir persons recovered, the same MQM-P used to criticise and blame the PSP for being a dry-cleaned party for criminals,” he said. Kamal added that now the MQM-P was talking about the same missing persons that it had once disowned and not even bothered to meet their families. Despite not being in the government, the PSP had done for the Muhajir community what the MQM could not do during its 40 years in government, the PSP chief said.

Just a few weeks ago, MQM-P workers chanted slogans against the PPP Sindh government at their worker Aslam's funeral, Kamal said. “But today, as the MQM-P entered into an unnatural agreement with the PPP, that wall-chalking has been removed from the city,” he added.