Man caught trying to dump strangled wife’s body

A man was caught red-handed attempting to dump the body of his wife after murdering her at their house in Mianwali Colony on Thursday.

The Pirabad police said some residents of the area noticed the man carrying a gunny bag and intercepted him to ask questions in Nusrat Bhutto Colony. The man threw the bag and tried to escape from the scene, but the people got hold of him and informed the police.

In the bag, the police found the corpse of a woman, identified as 24-year-old Rahat, wife of Javed, and took the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. During the initial questioning, the suspect told the police that he had strangled his wife during a clash over a family matter.

The deceased, who hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the mother of three children. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Mugger who murdered van driver arrested

Shah Latif police on Thursday arrested a young man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a citizen and more than 60 cases of street crime. The police released to the media a confessional video statement in which the suspect, identified as Suleman, admitted to the murder of a Suzuki van driver.

He said he and his companions, Fareed and Younus, were having tea at Ghausia Hotel in the Shah Latif area recently when his companions saw the van driver and walked up to him to snatch cash and a cell phone from him. In the meantime, he said, he sat on his motorcycle and saw the victim offering resistance to the mugging bid. At this, Suleman said, he shot and killed the van driver. Now a drug addict, he said he once was inspired by modelling but became involved in criminal activities. He admitted he had been involved in over 60 incidents of street crime.