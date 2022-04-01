PTI lawmakers to express loyalty to PM in rally today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter on Thursday announced that it would hold a rally titled ‘Karwan-e-Wafa’ today (Friday) to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan and support for his ‘independent and sovereign foreign policy approach’ for Pakistan.

The decision to hold a power show was taken during the party’s parliamentary party meeting held at the Sindh Assembly. Leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI parliamentary leader Khurrum Sher Zaman, Karachi President Bilal Abdul Ghaffar and other assembly members attended the meeting.

The march is set to start at the Mazar-e-Quaid and culminate at Teen Talwar after passing through different roads of the city. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sheikh said that it was a battle of national honour and sovereignty of Pakistan and the entire nation was joining the journey of Prime Minister Imran Khan which began from ‘absolutely not’,

“People of Pakistan have realised that it is the time to throw away chains of slavery and stand with the cause of the sovereign and independent country,” he said. “The true faces of opposition parties have been exposed before the nation who always run state affairs on dictation from abroad.”

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader said the country had been blessed with a courageous leader like the PM who refused to accept dictation of foreign powers, which in the past had been involved in power games, drone attacks and bomb blasts in the country.

“Not allowing Pakistani air bases to foreign powers, and raising issues of Islamophobia, the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and publication of derogatory caricatures at the international fora are the crimes of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

He was of the view that the PM had risen as the leader of all the Muslims of the world and because of him, the perception of the Pakistani nation had improved around the globe.

“In fact no confidence motion is a constitutional option but horse-trading and floor-crossing are entirely unconstitutional and illegal,” he said. “Zardari and company have earned a bad name for Sindh by brokering deals of horse-trading in the Sindh House.”

Sheikh accused the Pakistan Peoples Party-leadership of obstructing the dispensation of justice to affected people in Sindh and said that a murder-accused had arrived in the country to cast his vote while the widow of the murdered citizen, Nazim Jokhio, was crying over the fact that she had lost her battle for justice.

The JIT report of Nazim murder case is withheld by the Sindh prosecution department while the National Assembly’s standing committee on human rights that is chaired by Bilawal Zardari did not take up the case, he said.

Zaman said that a large number of Karachi's residents would participate in the Karawan-e-Wafa rally to show their support for the PM. “Teen Talwar is the same monumental place where Imran Khan started the battle for safe and secure Karachi and the PTI will begin the struggle for the elimination of the Zardari League in Sindh from the same place,” he said.

Ghaffar thanked PTI workers and citizens who participated in the March 27 public meeting in Islamabad and said the people of Pakistan would defeat the foreign agenda. He said the PTI parliamentarians would gather at the Mazar-e-Quaid and vow to fight the battle of sovereignty of Pakistan till the last drop of their blood.