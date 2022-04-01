Karachi recorded highest March temperature on Wednesday

Wednesday was the hottest day in the history of Karachi in the month of March, with the mercury touching 42.5 degrees Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said on Thursday.

They said that the previous hottest day in the city in March was recorded in 2010. “The hottest day in the month of March in Karachi was recorded on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, when the mercury touched 42.5°C. Previously, the maximum temperature recorded in the month of March in Karachi was 42.2°C in 2010,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told The News on Thursday.

Karachi had braved furnace-like conditions on Wednesday, when relative humidity had dropped to as low as five per cent, while 42.5°C forced people to remain indoors as hot winds continued to blow in the city under the influence of a high pressure in the upper atmosphere in the region.



Even on Thursday, the maximum temperature of 41.3°C was recorded in the city, PMD officials said, adding that relative humidity was recorded between 15 and 21 per cent in Karachi. “We are expecting the weather to remain hot and dry in Karachi even on Friday, with the temperature ranging between 40 and 41°C due to the high pressure in the upper atmosphere,” said Dr Sarfaraz, adding that the weather is expected to normalise in the city on Saturday.