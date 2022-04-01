Sepa laments major polluters using different tactics to evade legal action

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) officials on Thursday said industries, institutions and organisations polluting the sea in the province use different tactics and excuses to counter any legal action by the environmental watchdog, and they pass the buck on to the government instead of complying with environmental laws.

“If Sepa initiates legal action against such elements that are polluting the marine environment, they cite scores of excuses to parry any legal action against them,” Sepa Director General Naeem Mughal told a high-level meeting in Karachi.

“Instead of stepping into the compliance orbit of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, many industries just pass the buck on to the government.”

Hosted by the Sindh Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Department (ECC&CDD), the meeting was attended by key stakeholders directly or indirectly responsible for marine and harbour pollution control along the coastline of Karachi. The meeting’s agenda was to review and examine the progress made by each organisation to mitigate marine pollution.

Mughal highlighted various factors adversely impacting the marine environment for a long time, saying that domestic sewage, industrial effluent, port-related activities, dumping of solid waste in coastal water, cow dung from cattle colonies and effluent from slaughterhouses are playing havoc with the marine environment under the nose of all regulatory frameworks.

However, he pointed out the positive side of the picture as well: 170 industries have installed their own treatment plants on Sepa’s order, while 87 tanneries have availed such facilities by installing their own treatment plants at source level. “It’s ample proof that if there’s a will there’s a way.”

He asked the relevant organisations and departments to immediately take all such measures that will help ward off further degradation of the marine environment. He also asked the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to complete the installation of the TP1, TP2 and TP4 treatment plants in accordance with the Sindh water commission’s directives.

He said the Defence Housing Authority, which is already upgrading its treatment plant, should link it with the Mehmoodabad storm water drain, while the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) should ensure the establishment of its proposed treatment plant for its three industrial zones.

The meeting was presided over by ECC&CDD Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, who said in his opening remarks that the main objective of convening the meeting was to have a collective update on the status of the initiatives and measures to be taken by different government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations to improve the ever-degrading marine environment.

He agreed with a proposal that to expedite the installation of both individual and combined effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in Karachi’s industrial areas, a proactive approach should be adopted to bring all effluent-generating industries into the ambit of environmental compliance.

He asked the Sindh Industries Department to boost their efforts to install five CETPs in different industrial zones of Karachi, which is to be made with funds from both provincial and federal governments.

He stressed the need to make consistent efforts to get their projects approved by the Annual Development Plan (ADP), and have the funds released by fulfilling all the necessary requirements.

He also accepted the proposal of one of the participants, who requested to develop the make and design of an indigenous treatment plant that will save its buyer’s import cost, which otherwise one has to pay while importing such a facility.

He asked the proposer of the idea to develop its brief concept paper, and if the environment department expresses its satisfaction with the concept, it will be forwarded for its inclusion in the upcoming ADP.

PQA Chairman Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah said they have a proposal for a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of six million gallons a day (mgd). He said that its paperwork is being completed, and its installation will start in due course of time.

He requested Sepa and the ECC&CDD to take strict actions against those who release their effluent or wastewater directly into the sea. He urged all the industries to ensure treatment of their wastewater before its release because it turns into a big hit for marine life eventually.

The Karachi Port Trust’s representative said that owing to some land issues, it is yet to start installing a 100mgd treatment plant to treat wastewater of Nehr-e-Khayyam, which is being released directly into the sea.