 
close
Friday April 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Eight drown fleeing gang attacks in central Nigeria

By AFP
April 01, 2022

Kano, Nigeria: Eight people drowned in central Nigeria when their canoe capsized while they were fleeing raids by criminal gangs, an emergency services official said on Thursday. The passengers were fleeing the villages of Guni and Kurgbaku in Munya district on Wednesday when their overloaded boat sank in the Guni-Zumba river, Ibrahim Ahmad Inga, head of Niger state emergency management agency, told AFP.

Comments