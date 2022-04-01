 
Friday April 01, 2022
Suspect detained over German university ‘poison attack’

By AFP
April 01, 2022

Berlin: Seven months after a poisoning at a German university left several people needing medical attention, criminal justice authorities said on Thursday they had detained a troubled female student now facing charges of attempted murder.

The 32-year-old suspect was immediately placed in psychiatric care and may not be criminally culpable due to her mental state, police and prosecutors in the western city of Darmstadt said in a joint statement.

