Protester killed as Sudanese rally against coup, hardship

Khartoum: A Sudanese protester was killed Thursday as thousands rallied against last year’s military coup and worsening living conditions, medics and an AFP correspondent said.

"The military should go back to the barracks", protesters in the capital Khartoum chanted. "Down with the government of hunger", they added. A 23-year-old protester was killed after he took "a live bullet to the chest by coup forces" in Khartoum during Thursday’s demonstrations, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.