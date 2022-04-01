Protester killed as Sudanese rally against coup, hardship

Khartoum: A Sudanese protester was killed Thursday as thousands rallied against last year’s military coup and worsening living conditions, medics and an AFP correspondent said.
"The military should go back to the barracks", protesters in the capital Khartoum chanted. "Down with the government of hunger", they added. A 23-year-old protester was killed after he took "a live bullet to the chest by coup forces" in Khartoum during Thursday’s demonstrations, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.
Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned for hearings in a junta court on Thursday after being...
Havana: A Cuban man who staged a rare protest over the detention of a dissident rapper has been slapped with a...
Tunis: The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament on Thursday rejected President Kais Saied’s dissolution of the assembly...
The Hague: Two men shot dead in a McDonald’s restaurant in a Dutch city were two brothers and well-known local...
Kano, Nigeria: Eight people drowned in central Nigeria when their canoe capsized while they were fleeing raids by...
Berlin: Seven months after a poisoning at a German university left several people needing medical attention, criminal...
