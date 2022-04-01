Australian, Canadian judges to stay on Hong Kong top court

Hong Kong: Australian and Canadian judges confirmed Thursday they will stay on Hong Kong’s top court after two senior British justices resigned to avoid endorsing China’s crackdown on political freedoms in the financial hub.

Judges from common law jurisdictions are invited to sit as non-permanent members at Hong Kong’s top court, which is separate from mainland China’s opaque, party-controlled legal system.

UK Supreme Court President Robert Reed and fellow judge Patrick Hodge resigned from the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal on Wednesday, saying the government had "departed from values of political freedom and freedom of expression".