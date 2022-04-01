Australian, Canadian judges to stay on Hong Kong top court

Hong Kong: Australian and Canadian judges confirmed Thursday they will stay on Hong Kong’s top court after two senior British justices resigned to avoid endorsing China’s crackdown on political freedoms in the financial hub.
Judges from common law jurisdictions are invited to sit as non-permanent members at Hong Kong’s top court, which is separate from mainland China’s opaque, party-controlled legal system.
UK Supreme Court President Robert Reed and fellow judge Patrick Hodge resigned from the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal on Wednesday, saying the government had "departed from values of political freedom and freedom of expression".
Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned for hearings in a junta court on Thursday after being...
Havana: A Cuban man who staged a rare protest over the detention of a dissident rapper has been slapped with a...
Tunis: The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament on Thursday rejected President Kais Saied’s dissolution of the assembly...
The Hague: Two men shot dead in a McDonald’s restaurant in a Dutch city were two brothers and well-known local...
Kano, Nigeria: Eight people drowned in central Nigeria when their canoe capsized while they were fleeing raids by...
Berlin: Seven months after a poisoning at a German university left several people needing medical attention, criminal...
Comments