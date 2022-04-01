French presidential elections: Far-right Le Pen closes in on Macron

Paris: Steering clear of scandals and of debates about Ukraine, France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen is gaining ground ahead of a presidential election and increasingly confident she has a fighting chance of defeating incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

Although the incumbent has enjoyed a lift in the polls since Russia invaded Ukraine, Le Pen’s focus on plans to boost purchasing power for worse-off people has also resonated as energy costs and inflation surge.

With surveys showing her clawing up to within five or six percentage points of Macron in a hypothetical second-round match, Le Pen says she’s "never been so close to victory" in a presidential race.

Although Macron tried to brush the idea off as "political fiction", left-wing daily Liberation warned on Thursday on its front page that Le Pen "looks more dangerous than ever". After spending years attempting to detoxify the brand of her father Jean-Marie’s National Front party -- including changing its name to "National Rally" -- Le Pen made the run-off vote in 2017 but was tripped up by Macron in the TV debate.

This time, some thought she would be hobbled by a rival candidacy from anti-immigration pundit Eric Zemmour. But where Zemmour has hammered his conspiracy-theory theme of a supposed "great replacement" of white French people by newcomers from the Middle East and Africa, Le Pen "made the opposite choice, to normalise, to soften, to smooth her words," said Stanford University professor Cecile Alduy.