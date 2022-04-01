 
Friday April 01, 2022
World

Greenpeace blocks Russian oil delivery off Denmark

By AFP
April 01, 2022

Copenhagen: A dozen Greenpeace activists in kayaks and swimming in the water blocked the transfer of Russian oil between two tankers off Denmark’s coast on Thursday, the environmental organisation said. Greenpeace organised the action to call for a ban on the import of fossil fuels from Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

