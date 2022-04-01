 
Friday April 01, 2022
World

Denmark to send 800 Nato troops to Latvia

By AFP
April 01, 2022

Copenhagen: Denmark will send 800 troops to Latvia in May in response to a request from Nato, the Danish prime minister said on Thursday. Copenhagen had placed the battalion on alert after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid rising tensions between the West and Moscow. Denmark has already sent land and air reinforcements to the Baltic states and Poland.

