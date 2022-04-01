Denmark to send 800 Nato troops to Latvia

Copenhagen: Denmark will send 800 troops to Latvia in May in response to a request from Nato, the Danish prime minister said on Thursday. Copenhagen had placed the battalion on alert after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid rising tensions between the West and Moscow. Denmark has already sent land and air reinforcements to the Baltic states and Poland.
Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned for hearings in a junta court on Thursday after being...
Havana: A Cuban man who staged a rare protest over the detention of a dissident rapper has been slapped with a...
Tunis: The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament on Thursday rejected President Kais Saied’s dissolution of the assembly...
The Hague: Two men shot dead in a McDonald’s restaurant in a Dutch city were two brothers and well-known local...
Kano, Nigeria: Eight people drowned in central Nigeria when their canoe capsized while they were fleeing raids by...
Berlin: Seven months after a poisoning at a German university left several people needing medical attention, criminal...
