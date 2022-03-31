12th convocation: KUST awards 405 degrees, 102 gold medals

KOHAT: The Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) arranged the 12th convocation here on Wednesday where 405 degrees and 102 gold medals were awarded to the graduating students.

The best teacher awards were presented to Professor Dr Muhammad Daud and Associate Professor Dr Abdullah Yar.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi was the chief guest.

Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Women Parliamentary Caucus Chairperson MPA Dr Sumera Shams, Standing Committee on Higher Education KP Chairperson Madiha Nisar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Tasleem Hussain, Registrar Dr Tariq Jan, Controller of Examinations Bahadur Khan, Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences Professor Dr Shahid Niaz, Dean, Social Sciences Professor Dr Naseer-Ud-Din, members of Senate, syndicate, faculty members and a number of students were at the event.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sardar Khan said that KUST was one of the leading universities for research and quality education.

The KUST is constantly working to improve the quality of education and research to provide the highest level of education to the community without any financial constraints.

Dr Sardar Khan said over 6,700 students were enrolled in various undergraduate and graduate programmes. There has been a sustainable growth in the number of students at KUST, the Hangu campus and affiliated colleges and recently KUST had received record admission during the academic years 2021-22.

There is an increase of 19.8 per cent in admissions because of the launching of new market-oriented academic programmes and self-support programmes that resulted in revenue generation growth at the university.

The vice-chancellor said the KUST was one among few universities having a significant surplus budget and was able to increase the salaries of all its employees by 30 per cent.

He said no other KP university has provided these disparity and teaching allowances so far.

Dr Sardar Khan said the KUST goal was to help our students to become academically efficient, socially responsible and intellectually productive citizens.